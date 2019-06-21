Children's favourite Elmer live on stage at the Spa

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant celebrates his 30th Birthday and is heading to Bridlington Spa.

The new live stage adaptation is based on the classic children’s book series by David McKee.

Elephants, as everyone knows, are big, have trunks, and are grey. But Elmer is a patchwork of brilliant colours! His fun-loving and cheerful personality keeps everyone in a playful mood, until the day he gets tired of being different and tries to blend in with the herd.

Elmer The Patchwork Elephant Show tells the tale of an elephant that stands out – both with his patchwork-coloured skin and his sense of humour – but ultimately realising that his friends have always valued his unique characteristics.

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show will be brought to life on stage by Selladoor Family.

A favourite of young people since the book was first published in 1989, this classic tale has been created by Jonathan Rockefeller and adapted for the stage by Suzanne Maynard Miller, with songs by Allison Leyton-Brown Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show will be directed by Scott le Crass with puppet direction from Yvonne Stone and design by Richard Evans.

David Hutchinson. chief executive of Selladoor Family said: “We are committed to engaging young people in theatre and strongly believe these experiences help to develop a sense of imagination, playfulness and confidence. Elmer is a wonderful story with a powerful message which will delight children and families who love the hugely popular series of books.”

The show’s subtle message that it is always best to be yourself, combined with the vibrant colour and cheeky humour of the main character, makes Elmer a great show for children of all ages. A celebration of individuality and the power of laughter.

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant is at Bridlington Spa on Thursday August 22 at 1pm and 4pm.

Tickets can be booked in person, via the box office on 01262 678258 or online at www.bridspa.com