Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid - 50th anniversary screening at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Four times Academy Award Winning film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid earns itself a 50th anniversary screening with introduction from WEA tutor George Cromack at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Wednesday September 25.

The famous western, starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford in the title roles and co-starring Katharine Ross tells the fictionalised account of the two real-life Wild West outlaws as they flee to Bolivia for a fresh start.

Originally released in 1969, the film earned Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Score and, perhaps most memorably, Best Song for Hal David and Burt Bacharach’s Rain Drops Keep Falling on My Head which features in the film’s bicycle riding sequence.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is open to all and begins at 7.45pm – there will also be a dementia friendly screening, with a different introduction, on the same day at 1.30pm.

For booking info please call the Stephen Joseph Box Office on 01723 370541.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid features as part of the forthcoming WEA film studies course starting 7pm on Monday September 23 which focuses on More Iconic Films Revisited studying a fresh selection of frequently referenced films we feel we are all supposed to have seen.

Details of this and other WEA courses in the area include creative writing, finding motivation, inspiration and acquire some skills to get that writing project either started or closer to completion; Art practical classes on the Art of Scotland and landscape techniques; favourites such as acapella singing, yoga and world dance, plus music appreciation turning an ear to the sounds of Bach, Mozart and Beethoven; and history delving into early Medieval and Early Modern England.

Visit www.wea.org or call: 0300 303 3464.