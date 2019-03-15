Bridlington Seafood Festival is coming back this summer

An event which highlights Bridlington's role as The Lobster Capital of Europe is returning in 2019

Bridlington Seafood Festival will be held around seafront on the weekend of June 15 and 16.

The seafood festival is led by the Holderness Coast Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) with funding from the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The two-day event – last held in 2016 – will take place between 10am-4pm between Bridlington Spa and the lifeboat station on South Marine Drive.

James Wood, chair of the Holderness Coast FLAG, said: “It is great to see the return of this event, which will help to raise awareness of the importance of the seafood industry to Bridlington and the whole of the Holderness coast.

“Since 2011, the FLAG has been instrumental in bringing several million pounds of European funding to assist the local fishing industry and coastal communities. It is hoped that the festival will become a permanent feature of the local events programme in future years.”

Cookery demonstrations, including ones by Rob Green and a host of local chefs will feature local seafood produce, as will the range of food stalls arranged for the weekend.

There will be an emphasis on locally caught crab and lobster to showcase Bridlington’s role as the largest lobster landing port in Europe and its label as ‘The Lobster Capital of Europe’. Other foods – including hog roasts and paella – will be for sale at various stalls, as will locally produced artwork.

A range of local maritime organisations will also be present, with stalls from the RNLI, the North Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority, the Holderness Fishing Industry Group, the Holderness Fishermen’s Health Trainers, RSPB Bempton, the Fishermen’s Mission, the Coble Preservation Society, Flamborough Head Management and many others in attendance.

It will also be a weekend of children’s activities and entertainment on south beach. There will be face-painting, stilt walkers and the sea air will be filled with music from the Filey Fishermen’s Choir and the ceilidh band, Shamrock Experience.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The return of this popular event will be well-received by people in Bridlington, the East Riding and further afield.

“The shellfish industry is one of the East Coast’s most important industries and events like these encourage people to support local businesses and to purchase local produce.

“The council is delighted to be supporting Holderness Coast FLAG in putting the festival back on the calendar and I am sure the weekend will be enjoyed by thousands.”

Enquiries about attending the event as a stallholder can be directed to Kathryn Platten, rural programmes officer, at kathryn.platten@eastriding.gov.uk or on (01482) 391647.