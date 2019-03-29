Bridlington pubs among the winners at Best Bar None Awards

Two Bridlington premises were among the list the winners at a scheme which honours the best pubs in the East Riding.

The Best Bar None Awards are run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s licencing team in a bid to improve standards in licensed premises.

Superintendent Simon Gawthorpe (left) presents the award to staff from the Friendly Forester

Read about Bridlington's newest bar - which does not accept cash

It focuses on safety, public health initiatives and customer care as well as helping to raise standards in the licensed trade to ensure responsible management of the premises.

The Apollo in Prince Street was named Best Bar and the Friendly Forester in Martongate won the Best Food-Led Pub category.

The winners of each category were:

Best pub – The Cross Keys, Beverley

Best bar – The Apollo, Bridlington

Best community premises – The Wrygarth Inn, Great Hatfield

Best food led – Friendly Forester, Bridlington

Best entertainment/leisure venue – Tribfest, Sledmere

Best independent pub – The Old Boatshed, Withernsea

Best new entrant – Parkway Cinema, Beverley.

The Wrygarth Inn was the overall winner for 2019.

Louise Wilson, licensing manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are delighted with the response of local licensees to the Best Bar None awards scheme.

“Year on year the licensees show their commitment to promoting a safe and vibrant night out in the East Riding.

“This scheme encourages licensees to act responsibly and take pride in their premises and surroundings and in doing so put something back to their local community.

“The effort of all the participants is highly commendable, bringing lots of rewards for licensees including the prestige of being part of the awards scheme, increased business in the area and lower insurance premiums resulting from the fact they are running safer establishments.

“However, the main winners of the scheme are the local community and visitors who benefit from a more welcoming, attractive, lively and above all, a safer place to visit.”