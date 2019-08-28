Bridlington band Seafret to support Lewis Capaldi at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Chart topper Lewis Capaldi will play the second of his sell-out shows at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday.

Lewis – whose debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent has topped the UK Album charts this summer - will be joined by some of the UK’s finest emerging talent.

Bridlington's very own Seafret, Jack Sedman and Harry Draper, will support the 'Someone You Loved' singer as well as Lewis Watson and Charlotte.

The Yorkshire duo said: "Playing shows so close to our hometown has always been brilliant.

"From the start we’ve had outstanding support from the locals and it feels like forever since we’ve played in the area so it’s good to be back!

"Lewis supported us in Glasgow when he was starting out and it’s amazing of him to ask us to open for him after his recent success. See you Friday!"

Jack and Harry have won legions of fans and critical acclaim since the release of their 2016 debut album Tell Me It’s Real.

They have also released their fourth EP last year which featured the singles Monsters and Can’t Look Away and are currently working on their second album.