Bon Jovi tribute band tours to Scarborough Spa - tickets on sale today

One of the world’s most talked about Bon Jovi tribute bands are to play at Scarborough Spa next year.

Known as “the world’s first and finest tribute”, the Bon Jovi Experience will bring stadium rock to Scarborough Spa’s Theatre on Saturday March 7.

The band is the only tribute to be requested by, and to perform alongside Jon Bon Jovi himself.

Not only do they sound alike, members of the band are also lookalikes. Chad Kroeger of Nickelback said “Have you seen this guy he looks so much like Jon Bon Jovi it’s freaky man”.

The tribute will play some of the very best power ballads Bon Jovi have had in their 36 year history including Livin' on a Prayer, Always, It’s My Life and many more.

Tickets for ‘The Bon Jovi Experience’ go on sale Friday July 5 at 10am and will be available from www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or via the Scarborough Spa box office: 01723 821888.