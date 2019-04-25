Back on the road is award-winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical - where it's on and how to get tickets

Following a highly successful West End run and a sell-out tour Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will hit the road again next year.

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit song-writing team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Carole King wrote some of the best pop songs of a generation

Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, with countless classics such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You’ve Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might as Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof, and The Locomotion.

The show also includes the Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann hit songs You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling, On Broadway and We Gotta Get out of This Place.

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical is at:

Hull New Theatre from January 21 to January 25.

Tickets on sale from Friday April 26.

Call 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online

Bradford Alhambra from March 3 to March 7

Call:01274 432000 or www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Sunderland Empire from March 17 to March 21

Call 0844 871 3022 or www.atgtickets.com

Edinburgh Playhouse from May 5 to May 9

Call 0844 847 1660 or www.ticketmaster.co.uk