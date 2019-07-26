Award-winning Black Men Walking comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Eclipse Theatre has announced the return of Black Men Walking, the company’s critically acclaimed production inspired by a real-life walking men’s group in Sheffield.

The production will be at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, on November 15 and 16.

Black Men Walking tells the story of three middle-aged black men, Thomas, Matthew and Richard, who meet every month as part of a walking group to explore the Peak District in Yorkshire. On this particular trip, the rest of group cancels and it soon feels like maybe they should have done too.

The men find themselves forced to walk backwards through two thousand years of black history, embarking on a dangerous journey that invokes an element of the supernatural, an encounter with the spirits of their ancestors and an exploration of what it means to be both black and British today.

The Sheffield-based walking group which inspired the production was founded in 2004 by a group of men of African and African-Caribbean heritage who started walking for health, wellbeing and camaraderie.

The new tour will see Tonderai Munyevu and Dorcas Sebuyange reprise their roles as Richard and Ayeesha.

Joining them are new cast members Ben Onwukwe as Thomas and Patrick Regis as Matthew.

Eclipse interim executive producer said: “We’re thrilled to bring back Black Men Walking for its second UK tour.

"The reaction to the inaugural run last year from audiences and critics alike was incredible and further proof of what Eclipse has known for a long time; that that there is an audience crying out see and hear more black British stories.

This is a fantastic opportunity to share this powerful, lyrical production with new audiences from communities who, up until now, may not have seen themselves and their experiences represented on stage in this way before. We’d urge people to book tickets fast as many venues sold out in advance on the last tour.”

Tickets: 01723 370541