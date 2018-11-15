Artwaves Festival is coming back - here are the dates

The ArtWaves Festival is coming back to Bridlington for a fifth year - with a vibrant mix of traditional, digital, contemporary and urban art.

The event is moving to June, with the main activities being held on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, with the fringe festival starting the previous Monday.

Organisers are currently compiling the programme, which will feature favourite artists from past years alongside a mix of new artists. The full programme is set for release early 2019 with the first wave of bookable workshops set for release later this year.

ArtWaves director Lauren Frost said, ‘We’re coming back with some very exciting additions to this year's programme, ones that will see the festival expand from Bridlington Spa into the local area with a range of opportunities and experiences that aim to excite and inspire people of all ages."

The ArtWaves Open Exhibition is also returning, allowing artists from far and wide to submit their best works on a multitude of themes or subjects that will be judged on artistic quality and appeal before being displayed in a popular and diverse exhibition.

2018 winner of both the audience and judges choice awards, Diana Boanas said: “I was delighted and humbled to win with my portrait of Flossie.

"The generous prize money has given me the opportunity to buy more materials and continue to develop my passion of watercolour painting.

"I would encourage artists of all medium to submit work to the Open Exhibition and be a participant in a community of local people sharing a love of creative artwork.

"The festival has grown impressively, it is a pleasure to see so much enjoyment and interaction over the festival weekend.”

The festival is offering cash of more than £1,000 to the winners alongside prizes sponsored by art companies who are showing their support for the exhibition.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, and himself a talented artist, said, “The Open Exhibition is a fantastic and growing part of the festival, giving artists from the region and beyond the opportunity to submit their artworks and showcase their artistic talents.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity and one I encourage all to enter into and to see the pieces as part of the festival.”