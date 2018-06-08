Your guide to Bridlington Old Town 1940s festival

Thousands of visitors will step back in time at Bridlington Old Town’s biggest annual event this weekend.

The area’s 1940s Festival is being held for the third year, and last year it attracted an estimated 20,000 people.

Visitors in 1940s costumes at last year's Old Town Festival

Sunday’s celebration will feature more than 70 stalls selling food and nostalgia, actors dressed up as Churchill and Captain Mainwaring – acknowledging the fact the Old Town was used for the filming of the Dad’s Army film.

At the Priory Church, there will be an exhibition commemorating the Dam Busters and also a display of 1940s wedding dresses.

David Hinde, from Bridlington Old Town Association, said: “We eagerly await all those thousands of visitors who travel the length and breadth of the country to come to the 40s Festival in all their uniforms and the coaches bringing groups to experience the festival.

“The team at the association is very excited and still beavering away on last-minute details. We’ll be up at dawn on Sunday for setting up and keeping our fingers crossed for a great day.”

Here is your guide to what you can see and hear, where and when:

Parade

Yorkshire Corps of Drums and re-enactors start from Kirkgate at 11am and heads to the junction of Gordon Road and High Street.

Main stage on Priory Green

○ 11:05am: Opening Proclamation by the Bellman of Bridlington Old Town

○ 11.15am: George Formby Experience-Intro to Festival.

○ 11.30am: Jessa Liversidge

○ 12.30pm: George Formby Experience

○ 1.15pm: Churchill speech

○ 1.20pm: Madeline Brown

○ 2.15pm: Jessa Liversidge

○ 3pm: George Formby Experience

○ 3.50 pm: Madeline Brown

Makara Morris Dancers: Noon to 1pm, roaming around Old Town.

Bayle Museum

Red Sky Ukeleles: 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

Outside Priory Church

Hunmanby Silver Band: Noon-2pm

Gordon Road Corner

Street Dancing with Murray’s Jeep: 11.45am-4.30 pm

Black Lion Inn

○ Coastal Voices: Noon -12.40pm

○ U3A jazz band: 1pm-1.30 pm

○ Coastal Voices: 2pm-2.45pm.