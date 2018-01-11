TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

Off the schedule but on your telly, or phone, or laptop - here's what's hot to watch from January 13...

BBC iPlayer: Line Of Duty Series 1-4

When Steve Arnott is transferred to a police anti-corruption unit, he finds his target is the city’s top detective, Tony Gates. Can Gates really be as good as he appears? Arnott must engage in a cat-and-mouse struggle to uncover Gates’ secret.

BBC Three: Witless Series 1&2

Leanne and Rhona are two ordinary flatmates whose lives are thrown into disarray after witnessing a gangland shooting. Leanne leaps at the chance to create an extravagant alter-ego, whilst Rhona is determined to get back to her old life.

Sky Box Sets: Babylon Berlin

The engrossing mystery follows police inspector Gereon Rath as he is sent to the glamorous, decadent world of pre-WWII Berlin to investigate a porn ring run by the city’s mafia. Set against the social and political upheaval of Germany in 1929.Based on the novels by Volker Kutscher.

Amazon Video: Battlestar Galactica

Humanity’s last remnants fled in search of a new home, a mythical planet called Earth. With waning supplies, weapons and hope, Commander Adama and President Laura Roslin realise that their problems are far greater than the immediate threat of Cylons.

Netflix: Somebody Feed Phil

Phil Rosenthal, ebullient creator of hit comedy series Everybody Loves Raymond, fronts a new mouth-watering food and travel show that tucks into the best restaurants, cuisine and cultural morsels in far-flung locations, including Bangkok, Lisbon, New Orleans, Mexico City, Saigon and Tel Aviv.

Sky Cinema: Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (2017, Sky 12)

It’s time for another healthy serving of swashbuckling high-seas adventures as Johnny Depp reprises his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow. When undead pirate hunter Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) escapes from the Devil’s Triangle and goes on the warpath, Jack figures his only chance of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon.

To find it, he’ll have to forge an uneasy alliance with brilliant and beautiful young astronomer Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), and headstrong Royal Navy sailor Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) – son of Will (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth (Keira Knightley). From Friday.