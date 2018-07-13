TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

Summer holidays are nearly upon us but the schedules are still packed. Here's a pick of some of the best this week. From Saturday July 14.

Poldark, BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

Wimbledon reaches its climax.

Nathaniel Pearce’s death reveals how he embezzled Pascoe’s clients funds. Aware of this, the Warleggans plan Pascoe’s collapse. In London, Ross finds Geoffrey Charles led astray by Monk Adderley and steers his nephew from trouble before telling Elizabeth.

Wimbledon 2018: Men’s Final, Sunday, BBC One, 1pm

Sue Barker presents live coverage of the 2018 Wimbledon men’s singles final. All eyes will be on the hallowed turf of Centre Court where this time 12 months ago it was Swiss star Roger Federer who was celebrating his straight-sets win over Marin Cilic. Match begins at 1.50pm.

Long Lost Family, ITV, Wednesday, 9.30pm

Nicky Campell hosts Long Lost Family.

The award-winning documentary series Long Lost Family returns to ITV for a brand new series, as presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell reunite more family members with their missing relatives. Series 8 features seven heart-warming new episodes, helping relatives reunite.

Our Guy In Russia, Channel 4, Monday, 9pm

Truck mechanic and motorcycle racer Guy Martin sets off to explore the biggest country in the world, in his own unorthodox fashion. Entering Moscow shortly after the Salisbury poisoning, this very British daredevil ignores the headlines and investigates Russia by going on some unusual adventures.

S.W.A.T. Sky One & NOW TV, Sunday, 9pm

Hondo gets a big chance to prove he’s worthy of the top spot, when a murderer and drug dealer breaks out of jail hellbent on revenge. For Hondo, it’s a race against both the clock and Mumford’s rival SWAT team to find him. But bringing him down will take a helicopter and a whole bunch of heroics.