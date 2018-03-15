TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

Make a cuppa and settle down with these shows on on proper telly from Saturday March 17.

Big Cats About The House, BBC Two, Wednesday, 8pm

Big cat expert Giles Clark returns to the UK to embark on his biggest undertaking yet: running the Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent, which he hopes to build it into a centre of global excellence conservation, in this three-part observational documentary series.

Still Game, BBC One, Thursday, 9.30pm

Boabby has taken up walking football once a week and he’s getting match-fit for a very important tournament at the weekend. When Boabby’s football career is unexpectedly cut short and he’s forced out of the game, it’s up to Jack and Victor to pull a team together.

Marcella, ITV, Monday, 9pm

Kevin Hoffs and his blue lorry are found abandoned in a lay-by. Leann informs Marcella that the lorry had been there for 36 hours.

After analysing Adam’s phone records, the team become aware that Adam had contacted the KidsCall helpline.

Martin Luther King by Trevor McDonald, ITV, Thursday, 9pm

In this intensely moving and definitive one-hour documentary, Trevor McDonald travels America to cover a story he has always wanted to explore: the life of the Civil Rights icon, Martin Luther King. It starts with the monumental ‘I Have a Dream’ speech in Washington.

Britain’s Favourite Food, Channel 4,Friday, 8pm

Simon Rimmer looks back at our favourite 1970s foods - from Angel Delight to Smash, Ski yoghurt to Findus Crispy Pancakes and many others - exploring what really went into them and why we lapped them up. With a cast of celebrities including Johnny Vegas and Susan Calman.

