TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

The diamonds amongst the rough in the TV schedules from Saturday January 27...

Call The Midwife, BBC One, Sunday, 8pm

Two Doors Down

Lucille is on duty when Valerie’s family friend Marjory goes into labour. Marjory’s mother Mae is sceptical about Lucille’s ability, but is proved wrong when she competently delivers the baby. However, Marjory’s health takes an unexpected turn for the worse.

Two Doors Down, BBC Two, Monday, 10pm

In the first episode of the third series, a big meaty haggis for the neighbours and a tiny vegetarian one for Gordon are on the menu for Burns Night in Latimer Crescent.

Cathy and Colin, Ian and Gordon arrive to celebrate with Eric and Beth. To everyone’s surprise, Christine turns up.

Blue Peter

Blue Peter: 5000th Show And A Brand New Badge! CBBC, Thursday, 5.30pm

A special edition of Blue Peter marks the show’s 5000th episode, with the launch of a new Diamond Badge, designed by Henry Holland. The first Blue Peter badge was launched 55 years ago, and today a host of well-known faces talk about how special the Blue Peter badge is.

The Voice, ITV, Saturday, 8pm

The Blind Auditions continue in the fourth instalment of The Voice UK. With spaces on their teams filling up, the competition is getting tougher as coaches will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones continue their quest to find the nation’s best vocal talent.

The Voice UK

Release The Hounds, ITV2, Thursday, 9pm

Release the Hounds is back and this time the stars of Emmerdale, Love Island, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, The Real Housewives of Cheshire and some top Olympic athletes go into to the woods to face their fears and attempt to win cash for charity.