TV Choice AND TRAILER: Five of the best shows this week

Endeavour, ITV, Sunday, 8pm

After the mysterious disappearance of a teacher, Endeavour finds himself undercover, investigating the dark and secret world of a public school. When a body is unexpectedly discovered, Endeavour has to question who he can trust - and uncover the truth about the crimes. Finale.

Call The Midwife, BBC One, Sunday, 8pm

The team must rally to prepare for Sister Monica Joan’s birthday. Meanwhile the closing of a nearby maternity home brings an influx of expectant mothers to the Nonnatus midwives. The closing of a nearby maternity home brings an influx of expectant mothers onto the team’s books.

The Ruth Ellis Files: A Very British Crime Story, BBC Four, Tues-Thurs, 9pm

In this investigative three-part series for BBC Four, filmmaker Gillian Pachter re-examines the Ruth Ellis case. In July 1955, Ruth was the last woman to be hanged in Britain. Her crime: the cold-blooded murder of her lover David Blakely. It is a case that shocked the nation.

Electric Dreams, Channel 4, Monday, 10pm

Safe and Sound: A small-town girl already gripped with social anxiety moves to a big futuristic city with her mother). Exposed for the first time to urban society’s emphasis on security and terrorist prevention, it isn’t long before her school days are consumed by fear and paranoia.

Here And Now, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Tuesday, 9pm

Greg and Audrey look to the past to find financing for the Empathy Initiative. Kristen is partnered with Navid, Farid’s son, in a school project, and learns there’s more to him than meets the eye, while Ramon worries he may have shared too much with Henry.

