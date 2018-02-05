Speaking in praise of silent film festival

Silence was golden at Bridlington newest film festival.

The mayor and mayoress, Cllr Cyril Marsburg and Cllr Jackie Foster were among hundreds of people who turned out to see movies from a bygone era over thre nights at the Spotlight Theatre

Spotlight chairman Mike Sheldon said: “We’ve been heartened by the amount of interest - we genuinely weren’t sure if anyone would come to see films that were going on for 100 years old.

“But there proved to be a real appreciation for these classic movies - surprisingly, we even had children in the audience who were more used to watching Peppa Pig and they were giggling away at the antics of Laurel and Hardy.”

Films starring Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Laurel and Hardy were shown on the big screen, and each was given live piano accompaniment by Geoff Allanach.

“To see these movies in a real theatre setting with a live piano soundtrack to enhance the action was a rare treat,” added Mike.

‘We couldn’t have wished for a better start for what we hope will become an annual event.”