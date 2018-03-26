Spa is the real deal for top TV antiques show

He is always on the lookout for ‘bobby dazzlers’ and is hoping he might be able to unearth a few during a visit to Bridlington.

Flamboyant antiques presenter David Dickinson is heading to the Spa this summer to film an episode of his hit daytime TV show.

He and his team of experts will be will be at the Spa on Saturday, July 14, between 8am and 5pm.

If you think you have an item which is worth cashing in on, you might be able to strike a deal.

The ITV show Dickinson’s Real Deal is coming back for a 15th series and is regularly watched by more than one million people.

Members of the public take their antiques and valuables and are offered cash by the dealers.

However, if they believe the offer is too low, they can choose to send their item to auction to see if they can achieve a higher price, under the watchful eye of the extravagantly-dressed host.

The show visited Scarborough at the end of last year but is returning to the Yorkshire coast to see if there are some valuable heirlooms gathering dust in Bridlington.

Admission is free and no ticket is required.