Silence is golden at town’s new film festival

Here’s something to get cinema fans talking....Bridlington is holding its first Silent Film Festival.

Black and white movies starring legends such as Laurel and Hardy and Charlie Chaplin will be shown at the Spotlight Theatre and Bridlington musician Geoff Allanach will be playing piano at selected performances.

On each of the three nights, there will be two 20-minute films and a third hour-long movie.

Sponsored by the Lords Feoffees, it takes place between Thursday, February 1 and Saturday, February 3.

The first night features Neighbours, starring Buster Keaton, Laurel and Hardy’s Leave ‘Em laughing and The Circus, with Charlie Chaplin.

On Friday, you can see Liberty, The Pawn Shop and The Navigator. Saturday’s line-up is Cops, Habeas Corpus and Safety Last with Harold Lloyd.

Tickets are £6 per night and can be booked at spotlighttheatrebrid.co.uk or in person at Bridlington Spa.