On the move - Great Gale service heads to boathouse

Every year, the Great Gale service honours the lifeboat crewmen and other victims of one of the area’s most devastating maritime disasters.

It usually takes place at Bridlington Priory but with the church currently closed while a new lighting system is installed, it will be held in the town’s new lifeboat station on Sunday.

Bridlington RNLI chairman Richard Dunk said: “This year, because The Priory is temporarily closed owing to major work being carried out, I suggested to Rev Matthew Pollard that the Great Gale service could be held in the new boathouse on the promenade and this was readily agreed.”

The lifeboat crew will attend a small service on Saturday at the monument in the grounds of the Priory and lay a wreath in remembrance.