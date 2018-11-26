Michelle Hatton School of Dance youngsters set for West End experience

Youngsters from Michelle Hatton School of Dance and Performing Arts will be performing in London’s West End next month.

They will be part of the Young Performers Variety Show at Her Majesty’s Theatre, home of Phantom Of The Opera, on December 9.

They will perform a freestyle dance to This Is Me and a jazz piece to Feel It Still.

Michelle said: “This has become an annual event for members of the school. It gives them some of the greatest stage experience they could wish for. The opportunity to perform on a West End stage is something dancers dream of.

"The school is about giving opportunity and building confidence, that’s why events such as these are so important.

“We are all very excited."