Kite festival returns to Bridlington

Giant colourful kites will decorate the skies over the clifftops as Bridlington Kite Festival returns this weekend.

There will be professional displays featuring sequences to music, parachuting teddy bears, fairground rides, the chance for children to have a go at flying a kite and a food village.

Pictures from last year's kite festival

The festival runs from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Dave Bleasdale, secretary of the Northern Kite Group, said: “There will be some of the largest kites the public have ever seen along with fantastic displays of kite flying to music.”

Cllr Richard Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture at the council, said: “This is the third year of the kite festival, which continues to grow in popularity.

“Hosting this fantastic event is a real coup for both Bridlington and the wider East Riding, as it provides both residents and visitors with the opportunity to see some of the best kite displays in the world.”