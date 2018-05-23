IN PICTURES: Bridlington Kite Festival

The spectacular sight of some of the world’s biggest kites in the skies above Bridlington attracted thousands of visitors to the clifftops.

The town’s annual festival is now in its third year and featured demonstrations over the weekend by some of the country’s leading flyers.

Myles and Ben Denton

Cllr Richard Burton, cabinet member for leisure, tourism and culture at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This year’s Bridlington Kite Festival was a phenomenal success for the town, with an estimated crowd of 15,000 attending over the weekend – including many people who were visiting the area from outside of the East Riding.

“While conditions did pose some challenges on both days, the festival was fortunate to enjoy some brilliant

weather.

“The street food stalls and fairground rides went down really well.

“The Bridlington Kite Festival is an event that the council, working with the Northern Kite Group and sponsors, will continue to grow and we are already looking at plans to continue to develop the event for next year.”