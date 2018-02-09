Hunted: Fugitives spotted in Bridlington - but did they win the money?

Bridlington played a key role in the nail-biting finale of Channel 4’s huge national game of hide and seek.

Contestants went on the run for a month in Hunted, the final episode of which was shown last Thursday.

Two of the fugitives, Joe Appleton and Dan Murphy, were filmed in Bridlington in the final days of their adventure.

They stayed in Burton Fleming and were then given a memory stick with information on where they would have to get to within three days to claim a share of the £100,000 prize.

The duo, who were milkmen from Preston in Lancashire, then went into Bridlington town centre to find out where they needed to head to. They went into an internet and gaming cafe in Prospect Arcade to unlock the information, but their location was immediately relayed to the team of hunters who were trying to catch them and stop them winning the cash.

CCTV cameras caught the pair, who were also singers, in Prospect Street, Quay Road and Station Road, as they swiftly headed out of town and towards Devon, which was where they had to board a riverboat to claim their prize, which they shared with another winning father-and-son duo.

The show was filmed last June and the Free Press reported how film crews had arrived at Black Flag Barbers in Flamborough Road because the team of hunters had heard the on-the-run had been spotted using a cash point in the area.