Fraisthorpe beach photo impresses the judges

This picture taken on the beach near Bridlington has been commended in the Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

It was taken by Steve Hall on Father's Day in June this year and features his daughter Jemma and their family dog Charlie.

Steve said: "My wife Lynn and daughter Jemma and I decided to go to Fraisthorpe Beach and walk to Bridlington along the beach.

"Fraisthorpe is a Mecca for dog owners and is usually pretty busy.

"Of course, being a photographer, I had my camera at hand and started taking a few shots of Jemma with Charlie.

"I was already aware the Landscape Photographer of the Year competition run by Take A View and so with this in mind realised I could shoot a picture for the Living the View category.

"We did several shots and got quite wet by the end of it, but it was a great way to spend Father’s Day with my wife, daughter and Charlie.

"To top it all off we had some excellent Fish and Chips to fuel us up for the walk back up the beach to Fraisthorpe."

The photo was commended in the Living The View category of the competition and will be included in an exhibition and book celebrating the best entries in this year's awards.