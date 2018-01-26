Film crews fall in love with Yorkshire coast

Could the Dad’s Army movie be the start of Bridlington’s brush with Hollywood fame?

More than 80 enquiries from film crews were made to the local tourism board to film on the Yorkshire Coast last year, new figures reveal.

Janet Deacon, tourism and corporate marketing manager for Scarborough Council and area director for Welcome to Yorkshire said: “Film tourism is hugely important to the Yorkshire Coast as it not only supports boosting the local economy during filming but it also provides a platform from which to showcase the beauty of the area.

“Last year we received in excess of 80 enquiries ranging from TV shows, dramas, commercials, music videos and feature films.

“Recent figures released by Screen Yorkshire also showed that the growth of the film and TV industries in Yorkshire and the Humber outstripped other parts of the UK.”

She added: “We are truly delighted that the producers of the Phantom Thread chose the Yorkshire Coast for the filming and we are delighted that it has been a huge success and keep our fingers crossed that it wins as many Oscars as possible.

“We look forward to welcoming the viewers to our beautiful Yorkshire Coast.”