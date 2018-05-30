Counting down to the Old Town’s 1940s event

An exhibition commemorating the Dam Busters has been added to the attractions at Bridlington’s 1940s Festival next month.

Photographs and details about the daring deeds of the 617 Squadron will be on show at Bridlington Priory, alongside displays of wartime wedding dresses and a Ministry of Information board.

Bridlington Old Town Association’s David Hinde said “Our partnership with Bridlington Priory is very important and we are delighted the Priory Church, which is a member of the OTA, is again playing such an important part in the festival’s success, housing such interesting displays, and of course the memorial plaque to World War Two ace Ginger Lacey, whilst showcasing the magnificence of the Old Town’s 905-year-old church.”

Hunmanby Silver Band will be playing outside the church between noon and 2pm on Sunday, June 10, and the Priory Rooms are being used as a NAAFI tea rooms.

The Bayle Museum will also be open with the Red Sky Ukeles playing there at lunchtime.

Preparations for the festival are well under way with red, white and blue bunting hanging in High Street, which was used during the filming of the Dad’s Army movie.

There will be a host of entertainers performing throughout the day and around 60 stalls selling food and clothing inspired by the 1940s.

David added: “There is so much for our visitors to see and its all free.”