Cinema under the stars at Sewerby Hall - more tickets released

See one of the biggest films of the past 12 months in the splendid surroundings of Sewerby Hall and Gardens this summer.

After originally selling out, Adventure Cinema has increased the capacity for its screening of Bohemian Rhapsody on Saturday, August 10.

Tickets are priced £14.50. A message from the organisers said: "We have been working hard to extend the capacity of the event and we're pleased to tell you that more of you can now come.

"Tickets will sell very quickly again so buy your tickets while you still can."