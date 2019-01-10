Bridlington from the air - can you spot your house in these photos?
Take a look at these photos which show Bridlington from the skies.
See if you can spot the major landmarks, or your home, in the pictures, which were taken from a helicopter during 2016 and 2017.
1. The seafront
Can you spot the main buildings on the north side, from the new leisure centre to the Expanse Hotel?
Paul Atkinson
2. Flamborough
Hundreds of homes in the village and looking towards Thornwick Bay at the top of the photo.
Paul Atkinson
3. Sewerby Gala
Looking down on all the stalls and attractions at the Yorkshire Coast's biggest annual fun day
Paul Atkinson
4. Sewerby cliffs
Looking northwards at Sewerby and towards Danes Dyke.
Paul Atkinson
