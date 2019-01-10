Bridlington from the air

Bridlington from the air - can you spot your house in these photos?

Take a look at these photos which show Bridlington from the skies.

See if you can spot the major landmarks, or your home, in the pictures, which were taken from a helicopter during 2016 and 2017.

Can you spot the main buildings on the north side, from the new leisure centre to the Expanse Hotel?

1. The seafront

Hundreds of homes in the village and looking towards Thornwick Bay at the top of the photo.

2. Flamborough

Looking down on all the stalls and attractions at the Yorkshire Coast's biggest annual fun day

3. Sewerby Gala

Looking northwards at Sewerby and towards Danes Dyke.

4. Sewerby cliffs

