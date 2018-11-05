Bonfire night in Bridlington - all you need to know

You have a choice of two events in Bridlington tonight - and the weather is looking dry and not too cold.

Celebrations at The Ship Inn at Sewerby begin at 5pm with street food and fairground entertainment.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with fireworks at 7pm.

Admission is free but donations are invited to the Royal British Legion's Bridlington branch.

Bridlington Rugby Club is holding a bonfire and fireworks display in conjunction with the town's Lions Club.

The gates open at 5.30pm and the fireworks display will start between 7.30 and 8pm. There will be food and drinks stalls, rides and a bar open all evening. Up to 250 people can take shelter in the stand.

Admission is £3 for adults, £2 for children and free for under 3s.