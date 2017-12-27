£4m plans to light up the Yorkshire coast

A huge new light-based artwork could be installed near Bridlington harbour, as part of a £4million series of spectacular landmarks along the Yorkshire coast.

It is one of six towns which will be home to an installation, if a bid for regeneration money is successful, and Garrison Square has been picked as the perfect spot.

The aim is to inspire people for miles around and drive economic growth. All 11 Local Enterprise Partnerships from across the Northern Powerhouse Region were invited to bid for a share of the new £15m Northern Cultural Regeneration Fund, and Constellations has been picked as our region’s project.

Board member Richard Shaw said. “A vibrant and visible culture is critical to making a compelling case for enterprise, inward investment and for making great places – which we know the Yorkshire Coast already is – even greater. It will give a real boost to the Yorkshire’s Coast’s economic regeneration.”

As well as Bridlington, locations would include...

Whitby: Old Swing Bridge/Dock End Scarborough: Plantation Hill/Woodend/Scarborough Art Gallery down to Rotunda/ the seafront.

Filey: The Brigg/Visitors Centre.

Withernsea: Seafront lighting.

Hornsea: Seafront lighting.

If the bid is successful, leading specialists will deliver ambitious installations, festivals and temporary light sculptures for local communities to interact with.

Bridlington finds out in March if the plan, which is part of the legacy from next year’s Great Exhibition of the North will become a reality.