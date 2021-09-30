Support acts announced for Feens’ Scarborough Spa gig

Joining the 4-piece will be local Scarborough band Pleasure Centre, along with York band Serotones and Newcastle singer Andrew Cushin.

Freddie Schmuck, vocalist and guitarist, said: “We're delighted to have such amazing artists join us at our biggest headline gig to date.

"To have our good friend Jericho Keys also there Dj’ing throughout the night will make it extra special.

The Feens in the Tipi Venue at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

"What a night this will be not only for us, but for our loyal supporters, music fans and for the whole town. SEE YOU DOWN THE FRONT!”