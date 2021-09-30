Support acts announced for Feens’ Scarborough Spa gig
Local band The Feens have announced their support acts for their sold out gig at the Scarborough Spa next month.
Joining the 4-piece will be local Scarborough band Pleasure Centre, along with York band Serotones and Newcastle singer Andrew Cushin.
Freddie Schmuck, vocalist and guitarist, said: “We're delighted to have such amazing artists join us at our biggest headline gig to date.
"To have our good friend Jericho Keys also there Dj’ing throughout the night will make it extra special.
"What a night this will be not only for us, but for our loyal supporters, music fans and for the whole town. SEE YOU DOWN THE FRONT!”
The Feens are set to play at Scarborough Spa on Saturday October 9, to kick off their autumn tour following a summer of festival slots.