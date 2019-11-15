Sewerby Hall’s festive weekend packed with family activities

Sewerby Hall and Gardens will be hosting its weekend of Christmas on Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8.

The weekend will be packed with activities and fun, with festive music, adventures, Christmas crafts, and magic.

On both days, between 11.30am and 3pm, there will be chances to make Christmas cards in the Servants’ Hall and decorate Christmas tree biscuits in the Victorian kitchen. There will be mulled apple to drink and mince pies to enjoy.

There will be a seasonal concert in the Orangery on Saturday, December 7, when Ruth Getz will perform a sleighful of festive jazz and swing at noon, 1pm and 2pm, with songs made famous by Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, and Billie Holliday.

Both the Saturday and Sunday will feature traditional swing boats and donkey rides between 11.30am and 3pm; the donkey rides will cost £2 per child.

Both days will also include a new Rusticus Nutcracker adventure at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

This outdoor event will be a musical adventure into the Land of Toys, with an opportunity to meet the talented toymaker, dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy, and help the nutcracker escape the clutches of the mean Mouse King.

On Sunday, October 8, from 11am-4pm, the house will be filled with Christmas Magic – visitors will be able to meet Jingles, the magical elf, and watch magic shows, enjoy face painting, and Christmas games.

Father Christmas will also be making an appearance.

The house will be beautifully decorated for Christmas, and will include the exhibition, The Making of Christmas, looking at how the Victorians adopted ancient customs at Christmas time, and grafted on a few of their own to make the Christmas still enjoyed today.

With the regular parkrun at 9am on Saturday, December 7, the Clock Tower café opens throughout for festive fare, and the zoo is also open with workshops on both days; this will be a full weekend of activities.