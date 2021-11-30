Popular Yorkshire brass band Hammonds to play Scarorough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in the new year

Hammonds Band makes a welcome return to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in January

The award-winning band, one of the country’s premier brass ensembles, will play their now-traditional New Year concerts on Saturday January 8 at 7.30pm and Sunday January 9 at 3pm.

Founded in 1855 by Sir Titus Salt as an amenity for the workers at his recently opened mill, the band later had a long association with Hammonds Sauce Works under the baton of the legendary Geoffrey Whitham. It is from these two parts of its past that it derives its current name, Hammonds Band.

Under the direction of Morgan Griffiths, Hammonds Band is now one of the country's finest brass bands, performing in venues across the world.