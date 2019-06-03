Alt-country outfit Lachlan Bryan and the Wildes announce Scarborough gig

The next Woodend Live gig features Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes.

Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes pioneered the alt-country and Americana music movement in Australia, beginning with 2010 debut album Ballad of a Young Married Man.

The band have played just about every major festival on the Australian calendar and have toured with the likes of Steve Earle, John Hiatt, Joan Armatrading, Shawn Colvin and The North Mississippi Allstars, just to name a few.

Even on large festival stages Lachlan and the band create the feeling of a warm, intimate space - the emphasis is on the storytelling (as much between songs as during them) and the 'fourth wall' is most definitely broken. The band is well known for spontaneous sets.

They play Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, on Saturday July 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01723 384500 to book or visit https://lachlan19.eventbrite.co.uk