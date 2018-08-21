A taste of the food and drink on our doorstep

The first Sewerby Food Festival brought together more than 40 local producers to give a flavour of our region.

Cllr Richard Burton, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said: “There was a good atmosphere with music playing and food stalls and a marquee with cooking demonstrations, which was popular.

Morgan Farmery and Polly Everitt from Malton Brewery.

“The general feedback has been that there was a good number of people and I think it was a success.

“All in all, it was a really good first event and is something which can grow and develop in future years.”

Marie Gascoigne, facility manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, added: “Despite the early rain, our inaugural Food Festival drew over 1,200 visitors and the atmosphere was definitely positive.

“The cooking demonstrations were very well received, as were the additional activities on the day.

“We have already received positive feedback from stall holders, with many of them interested in our future events, including the Harvest Festival on Sunday, September 23.

“The weather did improve as the day went on and some of the food stalls ended up selling out of stock.”