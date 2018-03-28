A chocoholic's guide to Yorkshire: the best shops and experiences you need to try

As the home of some of the best loved confectioner's, including Terry's, Rowntrees and Thorntons, Yorkshire has certainly earned its reputation as a top chocolate-making county.

And with a wealth of chocolate shops and mouth-watering experiences to indulge in across Yorkshire, where better to tuck in and satisfy your sweet tooth?

York's Chocolate Story offers a fascinating insight into the city's chocolate history

Here are a few must visit shops and experiences every chocoholic needs to try:

York's Chocolate Story

Venture into the heart of 'Chocolate City' and discover York's chocolate-making history at this interesting museum, which will take you on an interactive guided tour and a chance to learn the art of the chocolatier, before heading into the cafe and shop at the end for a tasty treat.

Visit: 3-4 King's Square, York, YO1 7LD - yorkschocolatestory.com



Visitors can enjoy a great variety of chocolate flavours at Amelia's Chocolate in Scarborough

Amelia's Chocolate

Since starting as a home project in 2011, Amelia's Chocolate has grown into a thriving little shop in Scarborough, full of mouth-watering treats that include truffles, lollies, bars and slabs.

And if the shop isn't satisfying enough, visitors can also attend themed chocolate workshops and tasting events throughout the year.

Visit: 122 Victoria Road, Scarborough, YO11 1SL - ameliaschocolate.co.uk



Cocoa Wonderland

Step into an enchanted wonderland of chocolate at this quirky sweet emporium in Sheffield and indulge in handmade chocolates, traditional sweets, afternoon tea and rich hot chocolate in the cosy cafe.

Be sure to pick up a treat for the road and try their unique flavourings, such as parma violet, rhubarb and custard and fruit salad chocolate slabs.

Visit: 462 Eccleshall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PX - cocoawonderland.co.uk



Coeur de Xocolat

Coeur de Xocolat is the place to head if you're looking for an ultimate chocolate experience.

Award-winning chocolatier David Greenwood-Haigh is available for hire to deliver a range of indulgent experiences, from team-building events and parties, to an 'Around the World in Chocolate' tasting session, perfect for every chocolate fan.

Visit: 4 Briarwood Close, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3TZ - coeurdexocolat.com



White Rabbit Chocolatiers

Treat yourself to a delicious array of luxury truffles, bars and novelties at this artisan chocolate kitchen and shop in Beverley, where you can enjoy exciting chocolatey flavours including raspberry and amaretti, lemon and sea salt, cappucino crunch and spiced orange with cranberry.

Visit: 14-16 Dyer Lane, Beverley, HU17 8AE - whiterabbitchocolatiers.co.uk



Aphrodite Day Spa & Beauty

A spa may not be the first thing that springs to mind when on the hunt for chocolate, but this relaxing retreat in Doncaster offers a luxurious chocolatey experience that is too good to miss.

Named the Ultimate Indulgence, this spa package includes a nourishing chocolate and cocoa bean heated body wrap, a chocolate infused heated candle back massage, a 'Terry's chocolate orange' like facial, and a chocolate pedicure complete with a hot mug of cocoa.

Visit: Hollin House, Station Road, Carcroft, Doncaster, DN6 8DB - aphroditedayspa.co.uk



Goddards House and Garden

Pay a visit to the former home of the acclaimed chocolate-making family Terry's, where you can wander the house and gardens before heading to the dining room to enjoy a decadent afternoon tea, or to the shop to pick up a chocolate bar or two.

Visit: 27 Tadcaster Road, York, YO24 1GG - nationaltrust.org.uk



Kacao Chocolaterie

Nestled in a picturesque setting in Richmond, this chocolaterie offers a delightful array of freshly made artisan goodies which make the perfect special occasion gift, or an individual treat.

And if you're curious about the chocolate-making process, there's a range of workshops which offer the perfect opportunity for tasting and crafting your own delicious creations.

Visit: Sedbury Hall Stables, Gilling West, Richmond, DL10 5LQ - kacao.co.uk



York Cocoa House

Indulge your sweet tooth at this chocolate emporium where you can tuck into chocolate afternoon tea, hot chocolates, homemade cakes and desserts, and a savoury chocolate menu in the popular cafe, or put your skills to the test at one of the many creative workshops and masterclasses.

Visit: 3 Blake Street, York, YO1 8QJ - yorkcocoahouse.co.uk



The Chocolate Factory

With a two well-stocked shops to choose from, located in Hutton-le-Hole and Thornton-le-Dale in North Yorkshire, The Chocolate Factory boasts a great range of luxury handmade goodies, including a full selection of diabetic and dairy free chocolates.

Visit: Hutton-le-Hole, YO62 6UA / The Forge, The Square, Thornton-le-Dale, YO18 7RN - the-chocolate-factory.co.uk



Inspired Chocolate

As well as a tasty cafe and factory shop, this North Yorkshire venue also hosts chocolate themed parties and fun workshops, where you can try your hand at crafting chocolate pizzas, lollies and truffles.

Visit: Chocolate House, Leyburn Business Park, Leyburn, DL8 5QA - inspiredchocolate.co.uk