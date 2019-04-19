The Who's Quadrophenia album played live on stage by Goldhawks

Eight-piece band The Goldhawks deliver a stunning live performance of The Who’s smash hit concept album, Quadrophenia, at Hull City Hall next month.

Released more than 40 years ago in October 1973, the album was Pete Townshend’s homage to a pivotal moment in British youth culture.

It tells the story of Jimmy, a Mod, by chronicling his dissatisfaction with life, work, love, home, and family life.

The album served as an ode to teenage angst and counterculture rebellion, as well as a criticism of the British class, economic and educational systems.

But you don't need to be clued up on the history of the Mods and Rockers to enjoy this show because at its core, Quadrophenia, which peaked at No. 2 in the UK and USA charts, is about teenage confusion, conflict and frustration.

Backed with exciting, and sometimes heart-wrenching, large-screen projection of archival footage, the emotions, tension and raw power the music demands is delivered masterfully by The Goldhawks, with amazing replication of The Who’s sound.

From the very first performance, this show has received standing ovations and closes with a few all-time classic Who hits for good measure.

Quadrophenia: The Album Live is at Hull City Hall on Thursday May 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23. Book at the Hull City Hall box office, call 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online.

