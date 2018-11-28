Trophy time for Bridlington CC young guns

Bridlington Cricket Club held its annual junior presentation evening at Bridlington Sports and Community Club earlier this month.

More than 50 juniors attended with their parents to celebrate their achievements.

The club has a thriving junior section with boys and girls playing cricket from as early as seven years of age.

The ECB All Stars Cricket initiative has been a huge success, with more than 40 juniors to the two eight-week coaching sessions.

Elliot Traves, the All Stars coach, presented a medal and a certificate to each of his players and congratulated them on their success.

Under-11s managers Elliot Traves and Bill Emmerson presented the following awards;

Batting: Josh Harvey.

Bowling: Sam Leeson.

Gold Award: George Cockerill.

Silver Award: Toby Richardson.

Bronze Award: Callum Garbett and Daniel Chadwick.

Catch of the season: Alfie Watts.

Champagne Moment: George Cooper and Rafferty Grainger.

Under-13s managers Harry Burton and Graham Harvey presented the following awards.

Batting: Chris Leeson – 259 runs and Tom Shepherd – 228 runs.

Bowling: Josh Harvey – eight wickets, Alex Burton – five wickets and Josh Richardson – five wickets

Catch of the season: Harry Cobb.

Most Improved Player: Tegan Underwood.

Under-15s team manager Andy Leeson presented the following awards.

Batting: Ben Leeson – 140 runs.

Bowling: Pat Philpott – 10 wickets.

All-rounder: Josh Garbutt.

Most Improved Player: Louis Hart.

The Ken Towse Junior Cricketer of the Year award was presented to Louis Beckett by Joan Towse in memory of the late Ken Towse.

The club would like to thank Shelley Lill, club manager, for preparing hot dogs and burgers for the players.