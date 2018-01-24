Three new sides to join new-look Beckett League

Three new teams are set to join the Readers Scarborough Beckett League for the 2018 season - which will result in a re-shuffle of the structure of Division Four.

Brompton 2nds, Malton & Old Malton 4ths and Pickering 4ths are joining up with the league, which will see Division Four split into two sections - East and West.

All three of the new sides will take their place in the West section of the division, which consists of eight teams.

Each team will play each other on a home and away basis, and there will be an additional four matches drawn at random.

The winners of each group will play to determine the Division Four champions on the first Saturday in September.

Club representatives will have plenty to vote on at this year’s AGM, which is being held at Sherburn Cricket Club on Wednesday February 7, 7.30pm.

While there have been no club-proposed rule changes, there will be nine committee rule amendment proposals and two committee directives/recommendations.

These will be voted on during the meeting.

The most prominent of these proposed rule changes is an alteration to the points-scoring process across games in all five divisions.

This would see clubs able to win extra points for bowling opposition teams out or being able to avoid being bowled out in defeat.

Beckett League secretary Simon Dobson said: “The league management committee have not only held several meetings over the past few months, but also respectfully listened to clubs at our forum evening about how we want to move forward as an organisation and some items have been placed on the 2018 Agenda for our members to vote on.

“As we look further ahead, moves are in place to enhance our Premier Division, plus the T20 Competition for all in 2019.

“We are trying to invest in our lower tiers as these divisions are the natural pathway for youngsters into senior cricket.

“The move to limit bowlers to just 10 overs in Division Four is an attempt to increase participation and encourage young prospects.

“We are also proposing earlier starts by 30 minutes to ensure prompt finishes, and we have opted to trial regionalising into two groups as a way to help players with travelling.

“We hope this will be an attractive option for those who cannot always play due to other commitments.”

“We are delighted to welcome Brompton 2nds, Malton and Old Malton 4ths and Pickering 4ths into the league and this is an enormous uplift for us as we aim to reverse the national trend of losing teams.”

“The league go into 2018 with renewed enthusiasm, looking forward to working with all organisations to continue develop cricket in our area and another mouth-watering season on the field is highly anticipated.”

The following awards will also be dished out on the night, with Staxton’s Chris Dove set to pick up a double award delight after topping the batting and fielding charts in the Premier Division during 2017.

Premier Division

Batting: Chris Dove Staxton 818 runs

Bowling: Chris Morrison Staithes 60 wickets

Fielding: Chris Dove Staxton 18 catches

Wicketkeeping: Charlie Allott Nawton Grange 24 victims

Division One

Battting: Jake Hatton Flixton 2nds 534 runs

Bowling: Mark Bruce Brompton 39 wickets

Fielding: Tim Hunt Thornton Dale 13 catches

Wicketkeeping: Kieran Noble Mulgrave 24 victims

Division Two

Batting: Joe Bayes Ravenscar 543 runs

Bowling: Howard Mudd Kirkbymoorside 29 wickets

Fielding: Harry Purves Fylingdales 11 catches

Wicketkeeping: Anthony Allison Ganton 17 victims

Division Three

Batting: Peter Hill Flixton 3rds 417 runs

Bowling: Leigh Watson Snainton 39 wickets

Fielding: Brett Canham Scarborough Rugby Club 18 catches

Wicketkeeping: Terry Ellis Nawton Grange 2nds 16 victims

Division Four

Batting: Chris Spenceley Mulgrave 2nds 505 runs

Bowling: Marc Dring Heslerton 2nds 55 wickets

Fielding: Rob Green Heslerton 2nds 13 catches

Wicketkeeping: Gareth Driver Heslerton 2nds 24 victims

Paul Cooper Memorial Awards

Batting: Jake Hatton Flixton 2nds/3rds 742 runs

Bowling: James Boyes Pickering 3rds 31 wickets

John Lockey Memorial Trophy

Most Wickets: Chris Morrison Staithes 60 wickets

Tubbs and Co - Spirit of Cricket Award (Premier Division)

Ebberston

Lullabies Nursery Shop and Townsend Harrison Chartered Accounts Spirit of Cricket Award (Division 1)

Mulgrave

Marissa Most Improved Ground Award

Staithes

2018 LEAGUE

CONSTITUTION

Premier Division

Cayton, Ebberston, Filey, Forge Valley, Heslerton, Mulgrave, Nawton Grange, Scalby, Seamer, Staithes, Staxton, Thornton Dale

Division One

Brompton, Cloughton, Flixton 2nds, Ganton, Great Habton, Scalby 2nds, Settrington, Sherburn, Staxton 2nds, Wykeham

Division Two

Bridlington 2nds, Cayton, Ebberston 2nds, Fylingdales, Kirkbymoorside, Pickering 3rds, Seamer 2nds, Sewerby 2nds, Wold Newton, Wykeham 2nds

Division Three

Cloughton 2nds, Flamborough, Flixton 3rds, Forge Valley 2nds, Heslerton 2nds, Mulgrave 2nds, Muston, Nawton Grange 2nds, Ravenscar, Snainton

Division Four East

Cayton 3rds, Filey 2nds, Muston 2nds, Ravenscar 2nds, Scalby 3rds, Scarborough 3rds, Scarborough Rugby Club, Wold Newton 2nds

Division Four West

Brompton 2nds, Forge Valley 3rds, Ganton 2nds, Malton & Old Malton 4ths, Pickering 4ths, Sherburn 2nds, Thornton Dale 2nds, Wykeham 3rds