Ted and Ben shine as Brid/Sewerby U15s see off Flixton

Ted Traves and Ben Leeson were the stars as Bridlington/Sewerby Under-15s cruised to a nine-wicket success at home to nine-man Flixton.

The visitors got off to a solid start in the Greenwood Hire Derwent Valley Junior League Zone One game thanks to openers Ed Hopper (17) and Ben Chamberlain (10).

But Traves snapped up both wickets to leave the visitors on 36-2, then he dismissed Charlie Colley for three runs to make it 37-3.

Traves ended his four overs with 3-16.

The visitors’ innings then collapsed to 55 all out from 13.2 overs.

A couple of run-outs, and wicket apiece for Chris Leeson, Louis Hart and Patrick Philpot put the home side in the driving seat.

Bridlington/Sewerby lost opener Daniel Artley for 10, but the second-wicket pairing of Ben Leeson (31) and Hart (eight) steered the home side to victory from only 10.2 overs.

Ben Leeson smacked five fours in his 27-ball innings.

Bridlington/Sewerby head to Cayton this Sunday for their next league match.

Sewerby Under-13s slipped to a 23-run defeat in their Zone One game at Cayton on Monday evening.

The home side got off to a great start thanks to openers Toby Jones and Jake Seastron, who hit 26 retired and 25 retired respectively.

The Sewerby bowlers then wrestled back control by taking wickets at regular intervals, Charlie Paul the top Sewerby bowler with 2-11 from his two overs.

Max Aitken then secured 1-11 from three overs, and Owen Grainger took 1-17 from his three overs as the home side finished with 97-4 from their 16 overs.

The Sewerby reply never really got going as they lost wickets regularly as Cayton’s bowlers gained a grip of the game.

Opener Aitken top-scored with 18, and despite fine efforts from Harvey Asquith (14) and Archie Thompson (10) the visiting side could only make it to 74-7 from their 16 overs.

Leon Kennedy finished with 3-10 in a superb spell, while Reggie Steels took 2-11 in his two overs and Seastron bagged 1-10 to cap a fine all-round performance.

Sewerby will be hoping to bounce back with a win at home to Seamer on Monday evening.