Skipper Major scoops double at Bridlington CC awards night

Bridlington Cricket Club first-team skipper John Major claimed a superb double success at the club’s annual presentation dinner at The Revelstoke Hotel.

It was a wonderful occasion with almost 100 members and guests welcomed by club president Peter Smurthwaite.

Chairman Bill Emmerson and Smurthwaite presented the trophies to the winners of this season’s averages;

First-team captain Major won the 1st XI batting award.

The former Scarborough player often led by example, scoring 857 runs including three hundreds and four fifties at a magnificent average of 95.22.

Major also won the 1st XI bowling award, narrowly beating Casey Rudd, Simon Leeson and Ryan Boyes.

Greg Miller was named as the 2nd XI batting award winner.

Miller had another fine season helping the second XI to win the Readers Scarborough Beckett League second division and cup double, scoring over 400 runs at an average of 82.00.

Louis Beckett won the 2nd XI bowling award.

Beckett is an outstanding young cricketer having come through the junior coaching system at Bridlington and is now making a big impact in the senior teams.

The Ron Lakin Trophy for the most improved player went to Luke Dixon for his outstanding displays opening the batting for the 1st XI.

A new trophy for Clubman of the Year was presented jointly to chairman Bill Emmerson and groundsman Barry Rudd for their work in the administration of the club.

Rudd deserves special mention.

The cricket pitch at Dukes Park attracted the highest marks in the entire York and District Senior League of 82 clubs for the quality of the playing surface.

A bouquet of flowers was presented to Gina, partner to Peter Smurthwaite and a bottle of cognac to the latter for his work in organising the event.

Major gave a review of the past York League Division Two Ebor season and concluded that the first team are looking forward to next summer with enthusiasm and determination.

Seconds captain Andy Leeson gave a humorous review, of how his team went the whole season unbeaten and won the league and cup double for the second time in three years.

A club spokesperson said: “We would like to thank Peter Smurthwaite and Jim Crow for arranging a wonderful event.

“Thanks to all the club’s sponsors including those present on the night, PBS Construction (North East) Ltd and Williamson’s Solicitors.

“Thanks to The Revelstoke Hotel for providing great food and wonderful service.”