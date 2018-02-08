Sewerby chief hopes new trio spark promotion push

Sewerby Cricket Club’s new chairman Shaun Acton is tipping a new-look first team to push for promotion from the York Senior League first division this summer.

Three new signings were confirmed this week to add to an already strong Sewerby team.

Acton said: “First up is Tom Appleyard from Hull CC.

“He brings extra depth to the batting after several years playing in the York League, so we’re looking forward to seeing him in action.

“Next up is Andrew Holtby from Staxton CC.

“A bowler who has played many seasons in the Scarborough Beckett League, picking up several league trophies on the way. He is a deceptively sharp and good death bowler.”

The third and final signing is paceman Auryn Murray.

Acton added: “Auryn is a 6ft5 opening quick bowler, he hasn’t played for several years and looks a great find in the nets. His height and pace will cause problems.

“These are three excellent signings which hopefully add depth to our batting and improve our already impressive bowling line-up. As chairman, I am very excited for the season ahead.

“Last season we unfortunately fell short after being in the top two all season,this year with the quality added and our exciting youngsters, hopefully we will make that big push needed for promotion.”