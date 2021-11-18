Scarborough's Zoe Aldcroft up for World Rugby Player of the Year award
Scarborough’s Zoe Aldcroft has been nominated for the World Rugby women’s award after a superb year for England’s Red Roses who have now won 17 games in a row.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 10:39 am
The Gloucester-Hartpury player is one of four nominees, with teammate Poppy Cleal and French duo Caroline Boujard and Laure Sansus also nominated.
Aldcroft has been rewarded for playing a crucial part in the Red Roses period of domination and eyeing World Cup glory next year and three years beyond that.
The 24-year-old played in the second row as England thrashed New Zealand 56-15 at Franklin’s Gardens and retained the No 4 jersey for the third and penultimate Autumn International, a 51-12 win against Canada at Twickenham Stoop, on Sunday.
You can vote for Zoe at https://www.world.rugby/tournaments/awards/fan-vote