Player-coach Mike Myerscough praises Bridlington RUFC after home win
Bridlington RUFC player-coach Mike Myerscough was delighted with his side’s 19-13 triumph against an in-form Old Crossleyans on Saturday.
The home win helped to lift the Dukes Park side away from the wrong end of the Yorkshire One league table.
The Bridlington XV featured a few younger players and Myerscough was especially impressed by their performance.
He said: “The youngsters who have come into the first team have been impressive, it’s important to give them a run of games so that they can gain that experience.
“They train hard and are always considered for selection.
“The work-rate and team spirit was exceptional and we continued to show our attacking shape.
The scrum and line-out was a strong point for us and when they are going your way you’re bound to get a positive result.”
On Saturday Bridlington travel to Keighley in a game which is set to be played on an artificial pitch, and the former Bath and Yorkshire Carnegie man added: “That type of pitch suits us and our attacking style.
“We look to get ball in hand and carry it forward, if we put in a strong performance we should pick up the points.
“It’s all about developing individual performances first before we worry about the points.”
Keighley are just a place and three points below Myerscough’s team, so a win for the Brid side on the road could give their hopes of staying in the division a huge boost.
This game is followed by several matches against sides from the top half of the table, starting with a home game against Goole on November 23, then a trip to Selby on December 7, and their last game of the year is at home to title-chasers Old Brods a week later.