Player-coach Mike Myerscough praises Bridlington RUFC after home win

Brid player-coach Mike Myerscough

The home win helped to lift the Dukes Park side away from the wrong end of the Yorkshire One league table.

The Bridlington XV featured a few younger players and Myerscough was especially impressed by their performance.

He said: “The youngsters who have come into the first team have been impressive, it’s important to give them a run of games so that they can gain that experience.

“They train hard and are always considered for selection.

“The work-rate and team spirit was exceptional and we continued to show our attacking shape.

The scrum and line-out was a strong point for us and when they are going your way you’re bound to get a positive result.”

On Saturday Bridlington travel to Keighley in a game which is set to be played on an artificial pitch, and the former Bath and Yorkshire Carnegie man added: “That type of pitch suits us and our attacking style.

“We look to get ball in hand and carry it forward, if we put in a strong performance we should pick up the points.

“It’s all about developing individual performances first before we worry about the points.”

Keighley are just a place and three points below Myerscough’s team, so a win for the Brid side on the road could give their hopes of staying in the division a huge boost.