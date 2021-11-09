SportCaptain Tom Milnes PHOTO FOCUS - Bridlington RUFC 2nds 54 Goole 3rds 12Bridlington RUFC 2nds claimed a 54-12 win at home to Goole 3rds on Saturday.By Andy BloomfieldTuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:59 pm Andy Kempton was at Dukes Park to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press1. PHOTO FOCUS - Bridlington RUFC 2nds 54 Goole 3rds 12 Photos by Andy Kempton Photo Sales2. Jem Kutevu in action for Bridlington RUFC 2nds Photo Sales3. Daniel Kempton Photo Sales4. Harvey Towse Photo SalesGooleBridlington Free PressNext Page Page 1 of 3