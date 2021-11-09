Captain Tom Milnes

PHOTO FOCUS - Bridlington RUFC 2nds 54 Goole 3rds 12

Bridlington RUFC 2nds claimed a 54-12 win at home to Goole 3rds on Saturday.

By Andy Bloomfield
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:59 pm

Andy Kempton was at Dukes Park to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press

1.

PHOTO FOCUS - Bridlington RUFC 2nds 54 Goole 3rds 12 Photos by Andy Kempton

Photo Sales

2.

Jem Kutevu in action for Bridlington RUFC 2nds

Photo Sales

3.

Daniel Kempton

Photo Sales

4.

Harvey Towse

Photo Sales
GooleBridlington Free Press
Next Page
Page 1 of 3