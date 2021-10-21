Tough end to GT4 season for Bridlington's Ashley Marshall

Ashley Marshall

For Balfe Motorsport the season was a good one, even if the final round didn’t bring the season-ending high as hoped. Jack Brown and Marshall finishing fifth in the final meeting of the season.

Sunday’s ninth and final round was a two-hour race with wet conditions in the first stint, and a drying track in the second.

Brown took the opening stint in the Balfe Motorsport #90 GT4 from seventh position and made best use of the tricky damp conditions to first pass Matt Topham and then James Kell.

The pitstop took place on lap 30, with Brown handing over to Bridlington’s Marshall.

Unfortunately, the team had called him in seconds too early and the pit window had yet to open.

Marshall, therefore, returned to the pits to serve a two-second stop-go penalty shortly afterwards and that sealed the fifth-place result.

There are many highlights from the season, not least the Spa-Francorchamps race weekend where Brown and Marshall took the GT4 race win.

British GT 2021 is complete and now the team focus on this weekend’s final round of GT Open in Barcelona.

Marshall said: “It would have been better to end the season on more of a high note, but the season has been a very successful one.

“I certainly would have taken the results we earned at the start of the year and I’m very proud of the Spa victory, that really was mine.

“Jack did a really good first stint and then we had the pitstop issue.”

He added::“These things happen, it’s a team sport, so we win together, and we lose together.

“I’m very happy with the 2021 season with Balfe Motorsport, my first year in GT racing, and we know that we did a better job than the results show.