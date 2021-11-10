Tom Fynn tackles challenge to raise money for MND Association

Dewsbury Rams club photographer Fynn is an avid runner and was today on Day 11 of the November challenge in a bid to raise funds for the Leeds Hospital Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

Rugby league legend Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019 and his story has inspired people across sport and around the world to start raising funds for the MND Association and creating awareness for everyone that the disease has impacted.

The donations raised by Fynn will be split equally between the MND Association which funds research into potential treatments for the disease and the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal.

Fynn said: “So far it’s all been going well mixing in the runs with early morning starts and work it’s not been too bad.

“I’m sure that a big test will come later in the month.

“I’ve seen some beautiful scenes from sunrises to sunsets so far this month, it really has made it all worthwhile.

“I am taking this on no matter what the weather conditions which I believe will make this more challenging but it nowhere near amounts to the everyday struggles of people that live with MND have to go through so hopefully I can help someone and raise some awareness by doing this challenge

“The Go fund me page is beginning to gather momentum as we near the £100 target of £500 but every pound helps if people could help.”

If anyone wants to help the charity by donating, the link to the Go fund me page is on Tom’s Facebook page.

Fynn explained that he wanted to do his bit for someone who has given their all to the game of rugby league and to be able to support others living with the disease.

He said: “Seeing Sam Day’s efforts to complete two marathons in two days it inspired me to take on this challenge to play my part in raising money for MND.

“Having followed Rob’s story, I think that a lot of people weren’t really aware of what Motor Neurone Disease was or how cruel the impact of the disease was so if anyone would be able to support this challenge, I am sure that the funds raised will go a long way.