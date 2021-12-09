Fellow Bridlington Road Runners athletes joined Tom Fynn for his final 10k run of November as he raised money for MND.

The challenge was completed by Fynn last Tuesday with members of his Bridlington Road Runners, and so far Tom has raised £310.

“It started off well,” explained Fynn. “Some of the sunrises and sunsets were just stunning to see. But as the month wore on some days were a bit of struggle, especially after a busy day at work albeit I was lucky in early to mid November the weather was pretty kind but at the back end when it turned and we had the storm, then it became a challenge.

“But then my focus never left me of why I had set out to do this and my reasons behind it.

A happy Tom Fynn after huis final 10k of November is completed

“I’d like to thank everyone for the support along the way and was great to finish with runners from the club.

“I’m not finished yet though with my fundraising, I have some other ideas.”

You can still donate to Tom’s fundraiser https://gofund.me/bdde941a