Time running out to sign up for Bridlington Half Marathon

Bridlington Road Runners at Bridlington Half Marathon 2018

The 2021 race, organised by Bridlington Road Runners, will take place on Sunday, October 3rd, starting at 10am.

The deadline for entries is Monday September 27.

The course starts and finishes on Bridlington seafront and heads out to Sewerby, Flamborough and Bempton.

First run in 1983, the half marathon regularly attracts hundreds of runners from across Yorkshire and further afield.

Entry is £25 and includes a buff for each entrant and a medal for all finishers. There will also be the one-mile fun run held alongside the half marathon.

Club chairman Martin Hutchinson said: “Like so many events, the 2020 race had to be cancelled, so we are looking forward to welcoming runners from around the region for one of the biggest sporting events in Bridlington’s calendar.

“We know that runners are really keen to get racing again, so we are expecting there to be plenty of interest in the half marathon this year.”

For more details on how to enter, visit www.bridlingtonrr.co.uk.