Super Scott soars to Sledmere Sunset Trail success

Bridlington Road Runners sent a team of more than 30 members to the Sledmere Sunset Trail event in the grounds of the country estate on Friday evening.

Heavy rain during the days leading up to the event made the off-road course even more challenging than usual, but a number of runners in yellow and black improved on their times from previous years.

Scott Hargreaves won the 10k race, leading the field home in a time of 36:22.

Bridlington’s Phill Taylor was sixth in 38:41 with April-Marie Exley the club’s first woman. Bob Eyre and Linda Hall took the prizes as the first finishers in the over 70s age categories.

It was the sixth race in the club’s Summer Challenge and Graham Lonsdale and Mim Ireland won the handicap points.

Results: 1st Scott Hargreaves 36:22, 6 Phill Taylor 38:41, 13 Josh Taylor 41:03, 27 Simon Ellerker 45:00, 38 April-Marie Exley 47:04, 41 Graham Lonsdale 47:23, 45 Tom Woodhouse 47:44, 49 Bill Pike 48:10, 54 Martin Hutchinson 48:22, 80 Emma Artley 51:20, 103 Diane Palmer 53:14, 105 Stephen Eblet 53:17, 109 Kelly Palmer 53:39, 116 Becky Lawry 54:00, 125 Kara Mainprize 54:34, 134 Stuart Gent 55:09, 141 Bob Eyre 55:40, 175 Ellis Hodges 58:13, 178 Tracey Holehouse 58:42, 180 Zoe Ellis 58:37, 182 Dominique Webster 58:38, 184 Jane Welbourn 58:45, 191 Miriam Ireland 59:22, 208 Heidi Baker 1:01:19, 244 Sharon Bowes 1:03:36, 250 Lynda Gent 1:03:55, 317 Robert Calthorpe 1:10:02, 318 Wendy Foster 1:10:14, 332 Janet Downes 1:11:48, 353 Linda Hall 1:16:53 and 384 Dian Crone 1:26:01

Six members also tackled the 3km Trail Taster at Sledmere.

Their results were:41st Rebecca Chapman 21:04, 48 Susan Reece 21:15, 94 James Ellerker 28:28, 95 Vickie Ellerker 28:29, 103 Andy Godfrey 29:10 and 104 Tina Calthorpe 29:41.

A number of those who had competed at Sledmere on Friday evening pulled their trainers on again a few hours later at the weekly Sewerby Parkrun 5km, which may explain why personal best times were so hard to find.

Visiting runners took full advantage, with the first Bridlington club member Nick Jordan in 10th spot, in a shade under 20 minutes.

Driffield Striders’ Shaun Hobson won, ahead of Stuart Carrack of Steel City Striders and Chris Snowball from Wakefield and District Harriers.

Brid RR results at Sewerby Parkrun: 10 Nick Jordan 19:51, 28 Jason Pointez 22:21, 35 Mollie Holehouse 23:10, 42 Graham Lonsdale 23:47, 44 Bill Pike 23:57, 48 Rebecca Addison (jnr) 24:17, 56 Janet Potter 24:39, 71 Simon Porter 25:52, 74 Stephen Eblet 25:57, 77 Bob Eyre 26:01, 82 Luke Duffill 26:24, 98 Tracey Holehouse 27:19, 107 Zoe Ellis 28:07, 108 Dominique Webster 28:07, 112 Heidi Baker 28:45, 118 Peter Royal 29:02, 121 Stuart Gent 29:32, 134 Stuart Bowes 30:10, 139 Andy Baker 30:25, 143 Sharon Bowes 30:36, 158 Lynda Gent 31:39, 161 Miriam Ireland 31:47, 181 John Edwards 33:24, 183 Amanda Tindall 33:31, 184 Kirsten Porter 33:32, 202 Sam Adams 36:05, 211 Sandra Orlando 36:36, 213 Jayne Sharples 36:47, 214 Debbie Duffill 36:53, 216 Cindy Baker 36:58, 217 Linda Hall 37:03, 219 Janet Downes 37:11, 236 David Duffill 39:57, 241 Karyn Hoggard 40:41, 242 Tina Calthorpe 41:05, 243 Rob Calthorpe 41:06, 261 Dian Crone 46:35 and 267 Allan Clayton 58:39 (tail walker).

Bridlington Road Runners Patricia Bielby, Elizabeth Ingle and Paul Brown ventured further afield for their Parkruns, completing the Huddersfield, Peter Pan and Storthes Hall courses in 23:43, 35:01 and 29:27 respectively.

Danny Brunton took on the gruelling Lakeland Five Passes Ultra race, which is 32 miles and includes 10,000 feet of vertical elevation with no rest as it ascends peak after peak and pass after pass.

Official times have not yet been released but Brunton finished the course in around eight hours and 48 minutes.

Earlier in the week, Bridlington sent a team to Sproatley for a seven-mile race, the latest in the East Hull Harriers Summer League series.

Torrential rain made life tough last Tuesday, but Bridlington secured two top 10 finishes and a couple of age group prizes.

Scott Hargreaves was fourth and Josh Taylor sixth, with April-Marie Exley first F35 and Janet Potter the fastest F60. Graham Lonsdale was fifth in the handicap standings.

Results: 4th Scott Hargreaves 39:40, 6 Josh Taylor 41:17, 45 Graham Lonsdale 50:57, 50 April-Marie Exley 51:37, 54 Martin Hutchinson 52:22, 64 Janet Potter 53:51, 77 Lisa Cockcroft 54:59, 102 Paul Brown 58:33, 104 Stephen Eblet 58:45, 114 Bob Eyre 59:46, 125 Dominique Webster 1:01:05, 134 Heidi Baker 1:03:26, 142 Sharon Bowes 1:07:04.

Phill Taylor and Mollie Holehouse were in action in York on Thursday evening, running in the fifth race in the city’s 5K Series, and finishing in 16:26 and 21:34, which saw them bag third and 66th positions.

Finaly, four Bridlington runners represented the club at Sunday’s Pontefract 10k.

Adam Dyas was 160th in 49:34, with Simon Porter just six places and 11 seconds behind.

Amanda Tindall and Kirsten Porter ran together and finished in 1:03:08.